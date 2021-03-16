Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The left photo shows medical worker Zhou Guohong posing with cherry blossom in Wuhan University in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 13, 2021. The right photo shows Zhou Guohong giving a thumb up at the temporary hospital converted from Wuhan Sports Center in Wuhan, Feb. 12, 2020. Zhou was one of the medical workers from east China's Anhui Province to assist the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan in the spring of 2020. This year, she revisited Wuhan as a guest invited to enjoy the cherry blossom in Wuhan University. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Thirteen new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Monday, six COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Monday, a total of 5,159 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,981 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 178 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,062 by Monday, including 182 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,244 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday, and 3,957 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Monday also saw seven asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, two asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 260 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were under medical observation.

By the end of Monday, 11,311 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 203 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 48 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 990 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 10,769 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 47 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 951 had been discharged in Taiwan.