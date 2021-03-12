Growth target of over 6 percent not low: Chinese premier

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets the press after the closing of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2021. Li took questions from Chinese and foreign reporters via video link. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- A growth target of over 6 percent in 2021 is not low considering the size of the Chinese economy, and the target is set to guide expectations to consolidate economic recovery foundation and pursue high-quality development, said Premier Li Keqiang Thursday.

The growth target is not set in stone and China may achieve even faster growth in its delivery, Li said during a press conference.

Noting that the economy is growing on an incomparable base from last year and there is much uncertainty in global economic recovery, Li said that the target should be fully aligned with what the country can accomplish next year and the year after next so as to avoid wild swings in economic performance and keep market expectations stable.

"A growth too fast will not be a steady one. You need a steady pace to sustain China's development for the long run," he said.

China aims to expand its gross domestic product (GDP) by over 6 percent year on year in 2021, with more efforts on reform, innovation and high-quality development, according to the government work report approved by the national legislature Thursday.

In 2020, China emerged from the epidemic-induced slump with a 2.3-percent GDP growth, making it the world's only major economy to attain positive growth.