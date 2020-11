Chinese premier to attend 19th meeting of SCO member states' council of heads of government

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Beijing next Monday, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced here Thursday.

The meeting, with India as the host country, will be held via video link, Spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a daily press briefing.