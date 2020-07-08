Chinese premier stresses people's well-being, advancing reform, innovation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, learns about the safety of people's lives and property after floods in Guakou Village, Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 6, 2020. Li made an inspection tour to the cities of Tongren and Guiyang in southwest China's Guizhou Province from Monday to Tuesday. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

GUIYANG, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stressed the importance of ensuring people's well-being, and advancing reform and innovation to boost development.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his inspection tour to the cities of Tongren and Guiyang in southwest China's Guizhou Province, from Monday to Tuesday.

In his visit to a company in Tongren, Li encouraged enterprises to expand production, promote industrial poverty alleviation, and create more jobs for migrant workers.

He urged governments at all levels to make all-out efforts to secure and boost employment.

Guizhou has suffered from severe and widespread floods since June. While visiting the Guakou Village in Tongren, the premier stressed the need to take various measures to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

He said related departments should coordinate financial support for the reconstruction of destroyed houses and facilities, and priority should be given to poverty-stricken households and disaster-stricken areas.

Despite the disruptions from the COVID-19 epidemic and floods, all-out efforts should be made to win the tough battle of poverty alleviation this year, no matter how difficult it is, Li said when talking with local villagers.

He underlined the need to prevent people from falling back into poverty due to the epidemic or disasters.

While visiting a data center in Guiyang, Li acknowledged the great potential of the city in developing a big data industry, and urged related departments to step up support for the construction of new types of infrastructure to bolster the growth of emerging industries.

In his visit to a government service center in the province, Li stressed the importance of solving financing problems for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for science and technology firms, to boost their development. Enditem