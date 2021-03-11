Carrie Lam supports NPC decision to improve HK electoral system

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), attends a press conference in Hong Kong, south China, March 8, 2021. Carrie Lam said on Monday that the "decision plus amendment" approach to improving the electoral system of the HKSAR is legal and constitutional, and the HKSAR government will cooperate with the central authorities to carry out the work in three aspects. Lam elaborated on the three aspects at a press briefing here. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Thursday issued a statement and expressed support after China's top legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), adopted a decision to improve the HKSAR electoral system.

"I, together with the governing team of the HKSAR Government, would like to pledge our staunch support for and sincere gratitude to the passage of the decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR by the NPC this afternoon," Lam said in the statement.

Lam pointed out the political structure of HKSAR, of which the electoral system is an essential component, is the prerogative of the Central Authorities.

"The Decision, made in accordance with Article 31 and Article 62(2), 62(14) and 62(16) of the Constitution of the People's Republic of China, and relevant requirements in the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, is fully constitutional and legal."

She noted in the statement that Central Authorities' move aims to ensure that Hong Kong can stay true to the original aspiration in implementing the principle of "One Country, Two Systems" and get Hong Kong back on the right track.

It is only by putting in place institutional safeguards to ensure "patriots administering Hong Kong" that the principle of "One Country, Two Systems" can be fully and faithfully applied in the HKSAR, which is conducive to long-term prosperity and stability of the city, Lam added.

She also voiced full support for the fundamental principles adopted in the decision for guiding amendments to Annex I of the Basic Law on Method for the Selection of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Annex II on Method for the Formation of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and its Voting Procedures.

The HKSAR government will render their full cooperation in facilitating the amendments and press ahead with the necessary amendments to the relevant local electoral legislation thereafter, she added.

"We will conduct and regulate election-related activities in accordance with the law efficiently, so as to implement the new electoral system that accords with the actual situation in Hong Kong."

The chief executive noted that the expanded and broadly representative Election Committee (EC), which should reflect the overall interest of Hong Kong, is the core element of the improvement of the electoral system.

The reconstituted EC will not only nominate and elect the Chief Executive but also be endowed with the new function of nominating candidates for the Legislative Council (LegCo) election and electing some of the legislators, according to Lam.

She stressed that "the HKSAR Government will provide the NPC Standing Committee with our views on the composition of the five sectors of the EC, with a view to ensuring the EC fulfills the requirements of being broadly representative and reflecting the overall interests of our society."

The HKSAR Government will spare no effort in continuing to explain to the public about the necessity and urgency of improving the electoral system as well as the solid constitutional basis of the Decision, Lam said, adding that the HKSAR Government will enact the needed local legislation as soon as practicable, and conduct the relevant elections efficiently in light of the actual circumstances in Hong Kong, including the pandemic situation.

HKSAR Government to co-operate, support follow-up work

The HKSAR Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung Kin-chung and Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng both published statements welcoming the passage of the decision, vowing to co-operate and support the relevant follow-up work.

"It (the Decision) lays a solid foundation for improving the electoral system of the HKSAR, which is of a pressing need," Cheung said.

He added: "It is natural and essential to require people vested with governing powers to be patriotic, which is also part and parcel of basic political ethics and a principle that applies everywhere in the world."

"The HKSAR Government fully respects the Central Government taking the lead to improve the electoral system and will fully co-operate and support the relevant follow-up work, including strengthening explanation to the public, striving to complete the local legislative procedures as soon as possible, and ensuring that the important elections taking place in the coming 12 months will be conducted in a smooth and orderly manner," Cheung noted.

In her statement, the secretary for justice noted she will continue to provide explanations to the community on the legal basis of the "Decision plus amendment" approach.

"The Department of Justice is committed to rendering full support to the Government in completing the legislative amendments and making necessary arrangements for the elections in the coming 12 months with a view to implementing the Decision on improving the HKSAR's electoral system at the earliest possible juncture," she added.

'Legitimate', 'just', 'progressive'

The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday also said the improvement of the electoral system is "legitimate", "just", and "progressive".

In the statement published after the NPC adopted the decision to improve the HKSAR electoral system, a spokesperson of the liaison office said the decision reflects the collective will of all Chines people, including Hong Kong compatriots, to effectively safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and to maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

The spokesperson noted the Hong Kong society has been highly concerned about the Hong Kong-related agenda of the NPC meeting. "In the HKSAR, the chief executive, main government officials, people from all walks of life, various associations, and the general public have all expressed their strong support and enthusiastic expectations."

This strongly indicates that the Central Government's decision has a broad public opinion base in Hong Kong, the spokesperson added.

Noting that the NPC's decision has a solid constitutional and legal basis, the spokesperson stressed the NPC holding its power and responsibility has unchallengeable authority to improve Hong Kong's electoral system at the constitutional level.

The statement also stressed the decision greatly expand the balanced and orderly political participation of all sectors of Hong Kong society and safeguard the democratic rights of Hong Kong residents and the quality of democracy, showing its progressive nature.

It is believed that through the improvement of the electoral system, Hong Kong will be able to get out of the long-standing "political quagmire", focus on solving deep-rooted conflicts and problems, develop the economy, improve people's livelihood, integrate into the overall development of the country, achieve good governance, and create another miracle of development, the spokesperson said.

Keep pace with times

The HKSAR NPC deputies Thursday also vowed to embrace the decision saying the decision provides a fundamental basis for promoting the development of democracy in Hong Kong to keep pace with the times.

The lawmakers from HKSAR, in their joint statement, stressed that NPC's passage of the decision to improve the electoral system of the HKSAR is a major event in the practice of "One Country, Two Systems" and in the development of Hong Kong's democratic system.

The decision clarifies the principles, directions and general framework for improving the electoral system of the HKSAR, in particular, the reconstructed Election Committee fully embodies the principle of balanced participation and is more broadly representative, the statement read, adding that a democratic electoral system that is consistent with the actual situation in Hong Kong is built.

"We will conscientiously fulfill our duties as NPC deputies, fully support the NPC Standing Committee in amending Annexes I and II to the Hong Kong Basic Law as authorized by the Decision, and fully support the HKSAR in making relevant local legislation."

The HKSAR NPC deputies also said they will reach out to the community to promote the interpretation of the NPC decision, help the Hong Kong community to accurately understand the spirit of the decision, listen to and reflect the views and suggestions of the general public, and jointly contribute our wisdom and strength to the improvement of the HKSAR's electoral system.