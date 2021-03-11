Improving electoral system to promote Hong Kong long-term prosperity, stability: liaison office

Photo taken on July 14, 2020 shows the Golden Bauhinia Square in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

HONG KONG, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), adopted by the National People's Congress (NPC), is a necessary move to ensure Hong Kong's long-term security and stability, and is legal, legitimate and progressive, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR said on Thursday.

The decision was passed by an overwhelming majority vote at the fourth session of the 13th NPC, China's top legislature, on Thursday.

The move fully reflected the collective will of all the Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests and maintain Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, a spokesperson of the liaison office said.

The decision is a necessary move by the state to adhere to and improve "one country, two systems" at the constitutional level and to ensure Hong Kong's long-term security and stability, said the spokesperson.

In recent days, the Hong Kong society have been paying close attention to the Hong Kong-related agenda of the NPC session. Chief Executive of the HKSAR Carrie Lam, key officials of the HKSAR government, people from all walks of life and various organizations as well as the general public have all expressed firm support and earnest expectation to the decision, said the spokesperson.

Many Hong Kong residents have set up street counters and online platforms to collect signatures in support of implementing "patriots administering Hong Kong" and improving Hong Kong's electoral system. Various media outlets have also published a large number of reports and opinion pieces in this regard.

This fully reflected that the Hong Kong society have learnt a painful lesson after many years of political disputes and drastic social unrest, and have formed a consensus of working towards stability and progress, showing that the central authorities' decision has broad public opinion basis in Hong Kong, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the decision by the NPC is made on a solid constitutional and legal basis. According to the Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, the central authorities have the constitutional power to decide on the establishment of the HKSAR and its systems.

The NPC, in accordance with the development in practicing the "one country, two systems", decided to improve the electoral system of the HKSAR from the constitutional level, which falls within the power and responsibility of the NPC, and the NPC's authority cannot be challenged, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the decision by the NPC fully reflects progressiveness. The measures, including the reformation and greater empowerment of the Election Committee of the HKSAR, properly increasing the members of the Election Committee and the seats of the Legislative Council, among others, will significantly expand the balanced and orderly political participation by all walks of life of the Hong Kong society, ensure the democratic rights and the democratic quality enjoyed by the Hong Kong residents, and make the Election Committee better suit the realities of Hong Kong and has a broader representation, the spokesperson said.

These measures have also fully reflected the overall and fundamental interests of the Hong Kong society, and will help maintain the steady development of the democratic system of Hong Kong as well as the long-term security and stability of the Hong Kong society, said the spokesperson.

It is believed that an improved electoral system in Hong Kong will help the SAR out of its long-time "political mire" to shift efforts to resolving deep-seated disputes and problems, developing local economy, improving people's well-being, integrating itself into the national development landscape, and realizing good governance, so as to create the development miracle once again, the spokesperson said.

All circles and residents in Hong Kong are encouraged to make proposals for the improvement of the electoral system, said the spokesperson, adding that the joint efforts will help Hong Kong have a bright future and the "one country, two systems" to sail steadily and further.