Improving Hong Kong's electoral system: a pressing priority that cannot be delayed

The National People's Congress (NPC), the top legislature of China, will make a new constitutional arrangement for a set of institutions to improve the electoral system of the Hong Kong SAR and advance the democratic political system to fit Hong Kong's actual conditions.

Photo taken on July 14, 2020 shows the Golden Bauhinia Square in south China's Hong Kong, July 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

This decision was unveiled in the Explanations on the Draft Decision of the National People's Congress on Improving the Electoral System of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, presented by Wang Chen, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC, at the opening of the Fourth Session of the 13th NPC on March 5.

This arrangement is in line with the stipulations and principles of the Constitution and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong SAR. It is an imperative and timely measure that takes the long-term development of the SAR into consideration.

It will plug the loopholes in the electoral system in the Hong Kong SAR, ensure that patriots form the main body of administrators of Hong Kong, and be conducive to safeguarding China's national sovereignty, security and development interests.

In addition, it will ensure the steady practice of "one country, two systems", and help maintain long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.

In recent years, Hong Kong has seen a great deal of chaos that has seriously jeopardized its social order and the rule of law.

In particular, after the turbulence over the amendment bill in 2019, anti-China, destabilizing forces and radical localists in Hong Kong openly called for "Hong Kong independence". They used the electoral platforms of the Hong Kong SAR and the deliberation platforms of the Legislative Council and the District Councils or their positions as public servants to blatantly carry out anti-China and destabilizing activities.

They resorted to every possible means to paralyze the functioning of the Legislative Council and obstruct the law-based administration of the SAR government. They masterminded and perpetrated the so-called "primary election", in an attempt to obtain a majority in the Legislative Council so that they could go further in their attempts to grab power to administer Hong Kong.

Some foreign countries and external forces, through their own legislative bills or administrative means and through their consular agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the Hong Kong SAR and other channels, blatantly meddled with Hong Kong affairs. They also grossly imposed so-called "sanctions" on the relevant Chinese personnel and flagrantly emboldened and gave cover to anti-China, destabilizing forces in Hong Kong.

These activities must be resolutely opposed, and forceful measures must be taken to prevent and defuse risks that arise from them.

The rioting and turbulence that occurred in Hong Kong society revealed clear loopholes and deficiencies in the existing electoral system in the Hong Kong SAR, which anti-China, destabilizing elements jumped on to take power into their hands. Remedying the situation is a pressing priority that allows for no delay.

According to the Constitution of China, the power to establish special administrative regions and prescribe the systems instituted there lies with the state.

Based on comprehensive analysis and assessment, central and state authorities deem it necessary to revise and improve the electoral system of the Hong Kong SAR at the State level. This is mainly to revise the method for the selection of the Chief Executive and the method for the formation of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong SAR, fully implement, reflect and carry out the principle of "patriots governing Hong Kong" with proper mechanisms and institutions and keep the power to administer the region firmly in the hands of those who love the country and love Hong Kong.

China's moves include adopting measures at the State level, improving the electoral system of the SAR, removing institutional deficiencies and risks, ensuring the administration of Hong Kong by Hong Kong people with patriots as the main body, ensuring effective and law-based administration in the SAR and always keeping the implementation of "one country, two systems" on the right track.

This fully shows that China's central government remains the most steadfast defender of "one country, two systems", and its faith in and pursuit of governing the country according to the Constitution, and running Hong Kong affairs according to law.

It must be pointed out that the central government's adherence to the "one country, two systems" principle will remain unchanged, and all it has done is uphold and improve the system.

Since the return of Hong Kong, the central government has unswervingly helped the SAR develop democracy in a gradual and systematic way, and ensured that the residents of the SAR enjoyed unprecedented democratic rights.

In terms of improving the electoral system of the SAR, the central government places great importance on the participation of the government and society of Hong Kong, and carefully listens to suggestions from all walks of life in the SAR.

All circles in the SAR must think carefully, build consensus, and fully support the government of the SAR in implementing the measures, and keep the power to administer the SAR in the hands of patriots, so as to ensure a more sound and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems" along the right track.