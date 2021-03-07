Honk Kong society looking forward to improving relevant mechanisms of “patriots governing Hong Kong”

The North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Center funded by the Chinese central government is put into use, Feb. 26. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua News Agency)

The principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong” recently sparked heated discussion in Hong Kong society. It is believed that the principle is an important premise for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development intrests.

The current electoral system of the HKSAR is not able to offer solid institutional guarantee for the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong,” and must bee improved as soon as possible.

Leung Chun-ying, vice-chairman of the National Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, China’s top political advisory body, noted that “patriots governing Hong Kong, ” as a principle and and a goal is perfectly justified.

He stressed that no country or society would allow its electoral system to select the unpatriotic, or allow those who oppose their country and undermine national sovereignty, security and development intrests to govern the country.

The principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong” must be upheld to ensure the long-term stability of the “one country, two systems,” said Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun, member of the CPPCC National Committee.

Chan, also former director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), noted that she has never seen any country that allows the unpatriotic to join national governance during her years of working in international organizations. “Patriots governing Hong Kong” is justified, and shall not be an issue that needs to be discussed, she added.

Hong Kong citizens buy flowers to celebrate the Spring Festival, Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo by Lu Binghui/Xinhua News Agency)

Henry Tang Ying-yen, member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the CPPCC, and President of the Friends of Hong Kong Association believes that a country is able to ensure national and people’s interests only when its governed by patriots. Most Western countries know this very well, he added.

According to a recent poll that randomly called 1,078 Hong Kong citizens done by Bauhinia International Research Institute of Politics & Economics, over 80 percent of the respondents recognize the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong,” and nearly 70 percent support the improvement in the HKSAR’s electoral system.

The poll indicated that most of Hong Kong citizens realized that Hong Kong’s security would continue being threatened, and economic and social stability encroached, if the HKSAR’s electoral system is not improved.

Lu Jinqin, president of Hong Kong Commerce and Industry Associations (HKCNIA) noted that the HKCNIA fully supports the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong,” and hopes to improve relevant mechanisms as soon as possible. Politicians must never be allowed to collude with foreign forces or undermine national interests and territorial integrity with any reason, and anti-China forces must be excluded, he said.

Hong Kong citizens take a selfie on Victoria Peak, Hong Kong, Jan. 15, 2021. (Photo by Lu Binghui/Xinhua News Agency)

Andy Sze, member of the CPPCC National Committee from Hong Kong, noted that Hong Kong’s development has encountered difficulties especially after the anti-extradition bill protests and COVID-19. Facing the situation, the unpatriotic and the irresponsible are not able to shoulder heavy tasks, and only the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong” can bring a new hope to Hong Kong citizens.

“The governance of Hong Kong is of cruitial importance, as it concerns whether the ‘one country, two systems’ can be implemted in a correct and successful manner,” said Tan Huizhu, deputy director of the HKSAR Basic Law Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

She stressed that only with “patriots governing Hong Kong” can the Chinese central government effectively implement its governance in the HKSAR in accordance with the law; can the orders established by the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law be effectively protected; can deep problems be effectively solved; can long-term stability of Hong Kong be realized.