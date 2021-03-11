Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
Egyptian builds China's Temple of Heaven with 22,000 matchsticks

(Ecns.cn)    13:16, March 11, 2021

Ahmed Hassan builds a miniature of the Temple of Heaven with matchsticks in Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Egyptian radiologist Ahmed Hassan liked the design and architecture of China's remarkable Temple of Heaven so much that he decided to build a replica of Beijing's historic monument with matchsticks.

Built in 1420, the Temple of Heaven was where Ming and Qing Dynasty emperors worshipped heaven for good harvests. It was turned into a public park in 1918.

The 600-year-old monument covers an area of 270 hectares and is considered one of the largest existing architectural complexes in the world.


