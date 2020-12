The Temple of Heaven, literally the Altar of Heaven, is a complex of Chinese buildings situated in southern Beijing.

Built in 1420, the Temple of Heaven was where Ming and Qing Dynasty emperors worshipped heaven for good harvests. It was turned into a public park in 1918 after the demise of China's final dynasty.

The Temple of Heaven was registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1998.

(photo/pixabay.com)