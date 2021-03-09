Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese women in all walks of life play increasingly important role in society

(Xinhua)    10:01, March 09, 2021

Cheng Shouzhen is seen wearing a wig to cover her white hair at the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 2, 2021. During the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, Cheng Shouzhen led more than 130 team members from the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University to offer medical aid. After two months of fighting the epidemic, her hair turned gray. After returning from Wuhan and taking a short rest, Cheng Shouzhen joined the Chinese medical expert team assisting Serbia and continued fighting in Serbia for 40 days. March 8 marks the International Women's Day, which is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Women in all walks of life are playing an increasingly important role in society. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York