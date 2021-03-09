Chinese women in all walks of life play increasingly important role in society

Cheng Shouzhen is seen wearing a wig to cover her white hair at the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 2, 2021. During the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, Cheng Shouzhen led more than 130 team members from the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University to offer medical aid. After two months of fighting the epidemic, her hair turned gray. After returning from Wuhan and taking a short rest, Cheng Shouzhen joined the Chinese medical expert team assisting Serbia and continued fighting in Serbia for 40 days. March 8 marks the International Women's Day, which is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Women in all walks of life are playing an increasingly important role in society. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)