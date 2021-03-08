Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Mar 8, 2021
Zebra crossings painted pink to greet International Women's Day

(Ecns.cn)    14:34, March 08, 2021

The zebra crossings at the intersection of Huangxing Road and Jiefangxi Road in Changsha City, Central China's Hunan Province, are painted pink to celebrate the International Women's Day, March 8, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)


