Leading medical scientist calls for strengthening epidemic study with new techs

Chen Wei, recipient of the "People's Hero" national honorary title, arrives at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 8, 2020.(Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China should continue to strengthen efforts on achieving breakthroughs in epidemic research as the global situation of controlling COVID-19 remains grim, a leading medical scientist said on Sunday.

Related research work should be further enhanced by using innovative technologies such as bio-tech, big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence to have a better understanding of virus sources, its animal hosts and pathogenic mechanisms, said Chen Wei, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a researcher at the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences.

Efforts should be stepped up to analyze the impact of virus mutations on existing prevention and control measures, Chen, also a national political advisor, said in a speech to the second plenary meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Chen also urged carrying out pre-research on vaccines, nucleic acid test and antibody detection reagent against the variant strains.