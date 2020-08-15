Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's sci-tech official calls for global science cooperation

(Xinhua)    11:13, August 15, 2020

The China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) will further push forward the exchanges and cooperation in the global science community, said its chairman Wan Gang.

Wan made the remarks while addressing the association's annual meeting that opened in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Friday.

More than 30 forums and events will be held during the meeting, which is held in a combination of online and offline activities.

The meeting will focus on such topics as international scientific and technological exchanges, deep integration of technology and economy, public safety and social governance, and innovation development contributed by sci-tech talents.

Wan urged the association to maintain and explore the sci-tech and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation with universities, institutes, firms and government organs.

The seminars attracted the participation of more than 230 organizations and institutions.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York