China's sci-tech official calls for global science cooperation

The China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) will further push forward the exchanges and cooperation in the global science community, said its chairman Wan Gang.

Wan made the remarks while addressing the association's annual meeting that opened in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Friday.

More than 30 forums and events will be held during the meeting, which is held in a combination of online and offline activities.

The meeting will focus on such topics as international scientific and technological exchanges, deep integration of technology and economy, public safety and social governance, and innovation development contributed by sci-tech talents.

Wan urged the association to maintain and explore the sci-tech and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation with universities, institutes, firms and government organs.

The seminars attracted the participation of more than 230 organizations and institutions.