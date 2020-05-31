China honors research teams, sci-tech workers

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China honored ten research teams and 286 sci-tech workers on the nation's sci-tech workers' day, which falls on Saturday.

Ten groups, including the team on the third-generation of semiconductor (gallium nitride), were given the "scientific innovation and advancement award" medals.

A total of 28 people, including several researchers who made contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, were awarded with badges, while another 258 sci-tech workers were awarded with certificates.

Wan Gang, chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, said that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, China's sci-tech workers have been fighting on the front line of the epidemic prevention and control and providing support to win the battle.

He expressed the hope that sci-tech workers will forge ahead through creation, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The award, first issued in 2017, is given once every three years. Two special sections of "epidemic prevention and control" and "poverty alleviation" were set up for this year's award.