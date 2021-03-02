Routine health checks ensure physical health of giant pandas

Staff members measure a giant panda's blood pressure at Shanghai Zoo in east China's Shanghai, March 1, 2021. Routine health checks are performed to ensure the physical health of the two giant pandas living at Shanghai Zoo. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)
