Hong Kong reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking its total tally to 11,019.

The new cases included 11 local infections, of which five had an unknown origin, according to the CHP.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has launched a free COVID-19 vaccination program, under which people can receive the jabs at five community vaccination centers and 18 general out-patient clinics of Hong Kong's Hospital Authority starting from Feb. 26.

Patrick Nip, secretary for the civil service of the HKSAR government, told the media on Monday that more than 135,000 people have made reservations to be vaccinated so far.

Over the past three days, over 20,000 people in Hong Kong have received their first dose of Sinovac vaccine, he added.