Hong Kong police prosecute 47 for "conspiring to subvert state power"

Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows the Wan Chai of south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

HONG KONG, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong police on Sunday afternoon prosecuted 47 people, who were arrested in January, for "conspiring to subvert state power."

The defendants aged between 23 and 64 will stand trial in West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Monday.

The police arrested 53 people last month on suspicion of "subverting state power" under the national security law in Hong Kong for organizing and participating in the so-called "primary election" last year.

The people under arrest included anti-China disruptor Benny Tai, former opposition lawmakers Wu Chi-wai, Lam Cheuk-ting, James To and Alvin Yeung.