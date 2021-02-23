Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
42,000 people book for COVID-19 vaccination in Hong Kong

(CGTN)    11:33, February 23, 2021

A total of 42,000 people have booked COVID-19 vaccine appointments in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as of 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, said Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a press conference.

The booking system for the Sinovac vaccines opened at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

Starting from February 26, these people will receive the vaccination, said Lam.

The first batch of mainland-manufactured COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Hong Kong on Friday afternoon. Lam, who was inoculated with Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, said she "felt good." 

