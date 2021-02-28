Chinese central authorities solicit opinions from HK representatives on improving HK electoral system

SHENZHEN, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese central authorities on Sunday started to hold a two-day symposium in south China's Shenzhen to solicit opinions from representatives from all walks of life in Hong Kong on improving the special administrative region's electoral system and upholding "patriots governing Hong Kong."

Xia Baolong, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, attended the symposium.