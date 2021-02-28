Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Feb 28, 2021
Chinese central authorities solicit opinions from HK representatives on improving HK electoral system

(Xinhua)    13:52, February 28, 2021

SHENZHEN, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese central authorities on Sunday started to hold a two-day symposium in south China's Shenzhen to solicit opinions from representatives from all walks of life in Hong Kong on improving the special administrative region's electoral system and upholding "patriots governing Hong Kong."

Xia Baolong, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, attended the symposium.

