Chinese embassy distributes stationery, sporting gifts to Nepali students

Nepali Education Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha (2nd L) and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi (3rd L) attend the handover ceremony of stationery and sporting items along with masks and sanitizers as gifts to Nepali students in the schools located in the reconstructed building of Durbar High School, Nepal, Feb. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)

KATHMANDU, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Nepal has handed out stationery and sporting items along with masks and sanitizers as gifts to Nepali students in the schools located in the reconstructed building of Durbar High School.

Education Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi together handed out the items to hundreds of students in different schools housed in the Durbar High School building.

"Chinese people exchange greetings with families and friends in Spring Festival. I have brought some New Year's gifts to all of you, including books, stationery and sporting goods," Hou said.

"I have brought masks and hand sanitizers to all students today, hoping that all of you could keep healthy and study well," said the ambassador.

The Chinese people mark the Lantern Festival on Friday as the end of this year's Spring Festival beginning Feb. 12.

Speaking during the event, Shrestha thanked the support from the Chinese government and expressed hope cooperation will continue in the future.

"We are thankful for the regular support from the Chinese government and the Chinese Embassy," he said.

Ambassador Hou also announced that Shanghai Construction Group will donate school uniforms for some of the students.

"China and Nepal will always be good friends and stand together with each other, rain or shine. China is willing to continue to support Nepal's economic and social development within its capacity," she said.

The Durbar High School building built in 1891 was devastated in the 2015 earthquakes and was reconstructed by the Chinese government with a cost of about 7.24 million U.S. dollars.

Akhilesh Azad, a school's head teacher, said, "We have got a well-equipped infrastructure with the Chinese support."

"Now we are getting other supports that will assist in the teaching-learning process," the teacher added.

Educational activities in the reconstructed building started from Jan. 31 this year. Enditem