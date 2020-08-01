Xi says ready to push for continued advancement of China-Nepal ties

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Nepal relations and is willing to work with his Nepali counterpart, Bidhya Devi Bhandari, to push for continued advancement of the bilateral relationship.

In an exchange of congratulatory messages with Bhandari on the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Xi also said he is ready to work with Bhandari to bring greater benefits to the two peoples and make positive contributions to regional stability and development.

He pointed out that the friendship between China and Nepal has a long history and remained ever new over time, saying that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 65 years ago, the two countries have always respected each other, treated each other as equals, enhanced political mutual trust and deepened mutually beneficial cooperation.

Noting that he and Bhandari exchanged visits last year and elevated the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity, Xi said the two sides have sticked together through thick and thin and stood shoulder to shoulder in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, and have written a new chapter of friendship between China and Nepal.

In her congratulatory message, Bhandari said that the Nepal-China friendship has a long history and a solid foundation.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have developed and deepened significantly, she said, adding that Nepal welcomes the China-proposed vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind and actively participates in the cooperation on the co-building of the Belt and Road.

Expressing Nepal's appreciation of China's effective measures to contain the COVID-19 epidemic and a sincere gratitude for China's invaluable support to Nepal in its epidemic battle, Bhandari said Nepal is ready to work with China to fully implement the broad consensus reached by the two heads of state so as to benefit the two countries and peoples.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also exchanged congratulatory messages.

Li said in his message that since this year, China and Nepal have joined hands to fight the COVID-19 epidemic, and further enhanced their mutual trust and friendship.

China is willing to work with Nepal to strengthen all-round cooperation in various fields and high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road, and constantly lift bilateral relations to new levels.

Oli, in his congratulatory message, said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have seen a sustained, stable and sound development.

Nepal appreciates China's support for its fight against COVID-19, and looks forward to working closely with China to realize economic recovery and push for greater development of bilateral relations, he said.