Train driver impresses many by carving trains on eggs

(People's Daily Online)    16:07, February 25, 2021
Yang Liuqing carves on an egg. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

With a sharp knife and refined skills, freight train driver Yang Liuqing from the Xi'an locomotive depot under Xi’an Railway Bureau in northwest China’s Shaanxi province carves a striking image of a bullet train on an egg.

Over the past 10 years, the 41-year-old has created images of steam locomotives, electric locomotives, and the Fuxing bullet trains on eggs.

He explained that egg carving is by no means easy. The difficulty starts with choosing the right egg to carve, as many factors must be taken into consideration, including the color, thickness and surface condition, and the design must match the curvature of the egg.

He also pointed out that one must be very patient and careful during the carving process, adding that carving on eggs and driving trains both require a calm mind and a meticulous approach. Yang said that he plans to carve all types of China’s trains on eggs to fully record the development of trains in the country.


