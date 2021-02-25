Canada's Xinjiang-related motion serious distortion of facts: spokesperson

(Photo/Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, on Wednesday condemned the adoption of a motion concerning China's Xinjiang by Canada's House of Commons.

Spokesperson You Wenze said the motion has seriously distorted facts and wantonly attacked China's policy on Xinjiang, constituting gross interference in China's internal affairs and a malicious provocation against the Chinese people.

"We strongly condemn it and express our firm opposition to it," the spokesperson said.

China's Constitution and the Law on Regional Ethnic Autonomy clearly provide that the state protects the development, the lawful rights and interests of ethnic minorities, and people in Xinjiang are entitled to the human rights prescribed by the Constitution, said the spokesperson.

From 2010 to 2018, the population of Uyghurs in Xinjiang grew from 10.17 million to 12.72 million, registering a surge of 25 percent, a figure outnumbering the 14-percent increase in the total population of Xinjiang and the two percent increase in the Han population, You noted.

"The so-called 'genocide' is an outright groundless accusation," the spokesperson said.

Harnessing economic development and education resources, the vocational education and training centers in Xinjiang are effective measures for preventive counter-terrorism and deradicalization, as evidenced by the fact that Xinjiang has not seen a single terrorism incident in the past four years or so.