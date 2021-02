Travelers wait for a shuttle bus to a government-designated hotel at Toronto International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 22, 2021. Starting from Monday, travelers arriving in Canada by air are required to take a COVID-19 molecular test before they exit the airport. They are also required to quarantine for three days at a government-designated hotel at their own expense until they get a result. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)