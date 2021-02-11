China urges Canadian politicians to stop unprovoked smear

BEIJING, Feb. 10 -- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Wednesday said certain Canadian politicians should stop launching unprovoked smear and attacks on China and spreading sensational claims.

Wang made the remarks in response to reports that Canadian Security Intelligence Service Director David Vigneault accused China of threatening Canada's national security and sovereignty, as well as its citizens.

"We reject these remarks which are groundless," Wang said.

He said that China has always adhered to the path of peaceful development, pursued a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up and is committed to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

As always, China has never interfered in other countries' internal affairs, let alone arresting citizens of a third country at the behest of another country, the spokesperson added.

"We urge certain Canadian politicians to abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice, and do more things that are conducive to China-Canada relations to enhance mutual trust between the two countries," Wang said.