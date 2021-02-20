An intangible cultural heritage: Bamboo drifting

This is not a martial arts movie, but a form of intangible cultural heritage: Chinese Bamboo Drifting. Her name is Yang Liu, a girl from Guizhou. When she was seven years old, she started practicing bamboo drifting with her grandmother. After decades of steadfast practice, she was finally able to do Chinese “Qing Gong” on the water. Ancestors from previous eras invented this method of bamboo drifting in order to make travel more convenient. And nowadays it has evolved into a kind of folk sporting performance. Performers need to be exceedingly skilled, which requires that their feet remain positioned along a nine-meters-long bamboo pole. It's a formidable test of one’s balance. Yang not only has a graceful posture, but can also perform many extraordinarily difficult movements. She integrates her own artistic elements while carrying on the traditional techniques of bamboo drifting. She wants to let more people appreciate and admire this intangible cultural heritage.