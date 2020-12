An open competition for the intangible cultural heritages of embroidery of the Miao nationality and batik printing was held on Dec. 12 in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou province.

With over 60 participants of the Miao nationality, this competition was designed to promote the exchanges of traditional handicraft skills and enhance the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage.