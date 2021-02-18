Xi Jinping's online diplomacy during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic, affecting all countries across the world, has underlined the way that China addresses a global challenge and its vision for a better world.

In face of the unprecedented global crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping has been sharing thoughts with world leaders on addressing the fundamental issues of the times, and offering China's proposals to the solution of global challenges.

2020 was a busy year for Xi, though the pandemic prevented him from traveling overseas. Xi had 87 meetings and phone calls with foreign leaders and heads of international organizations, and he attended 22 important diplomatic events in the form of "cloud diplomacy."

Watch the video to learn about Xi's "cloud diplomacy" during the COVID-19 pandemic.