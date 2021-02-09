Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021
China's development, opening-up to broaden horizons for China-CEEC cooperation: Xi

(Xinhua)    18:32, February 09, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's continued development and opening-up will inject powerful impetus into global economic recovery and growth, and broaden the horizons for its cooperation with Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC), Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech via video link at the China-CEEC Summit in Beijing.

"China will quicken its pace in fostering a new development paradigm with domestic circulation as the mainstay and domestic and international circulations reinforcing each other," Xi said.

China will continue to open its door wider, with a focus on institutional opening-up that covers rules, regulations, management and standards, while fostering a business environment that is based on market principles, governed by law and up to international standards, Xi said.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Du Mingming)

