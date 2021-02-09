Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021
Xi supports establishing university in Hungary by Fudan University

(Xinhua)    18:30, February 09, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday voiced support for establishing a university in Hungary by Shanghai-based Fudan University.

China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) will hold a new round of Education Policy Dialogue and Higher Education Institutes Consortium meetings this year, Xi said when delivering a keynote speech via video link at the China-CEEC Summit in Beijing.

Xi stressed efforts to enhance exchange and cooperation in culture, education, tourism, sports, media and press, and among think tanks, young people and sub-national entities.

