HKSAR chief executive commends 7 serving, retired senior police officers

HONG KONG, Feb. 10 -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Wednesday presented the Chief Executive's Commendation for Government/Public Service to seven serving and retired senior police officers for their significant contributions to safeguarding national security.

The officers receiving the award are Commissioner of Police Tang Ping-keung, Deputy Commissioner of Police Lau Chi-wai, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Choi Chin-pang, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kan Kai-yan, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kong Hok-lai, Senior Superintendent of Police Li Kwai-wah, and former Commissioner of Police Lo Wai-chung, according to a government statement.

Since the national security law in the HKSAR took effect last year, the Hong Kong Police Force has established a department for safeguarding national security with law enforcement capacity and within a critical time span completed the preparation for the necessary manpower, equipment, facilities, and the formulation of managerial and operational strategies and procedural guidelines.

In the past few months, relevant officers presented outstanding leadership, professionalism and courage to shoulder responsibility and unwavering commitment to discharge their duties in safeguarding national security, the statement said.

Among them, the seven officers made personal sacrifices to safeguard national security and ensure the full implementation of the "one country, two systems," demonstrating steadfastness and fearlessness, the statement said.