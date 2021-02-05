HKSAR gov't issues guidelines for schools on national security education

HONG KONG, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative (HKSAR) government's Education Bureau issued on Thursday circulars to schools in Hong Kong to provide guidelines on school administration and education in relation to safeguarding national security.

The bureau, based on the implementation mode of China's Constitution and HKSAR Basic Law education, has newly compiled the Curriculum Framework of National Security Education in Hong Kong to illustrate related topics, teaching foci and learning elements on national security in the existing primary and secondary school curricula.

To support the smooth promotion of national security education in schools, the bureau will add three hours of national security content on top of the existing 15-hour module about the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law at the junior secondary level. For primary schools, a new audio picture book "Let's Learn about National Security" has also been produced.

The bureau will continue to release new learning and teaching resources to schools on an on-going basis.