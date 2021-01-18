HKSAR gov't official says upholding Basic Law primary responsibility of civil servants

HONG KONG, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said it is the primary responsibility of civil servants to uphold the Basic Law, pledge allegiance to the HKSAR, be dedicated to their duties and be responsible to the HKSAR government.

All civil servants should unequivocally acknowledge and accept the responsibility, Cheung wrote in an online article on Sunday.

The HKSAR government recently required civil servants appointed to their positions before July 1, 2020 to sign a declaration to uphold the Basic Law, swear allegiance to the HKSAR, be dedicated to their duties and be responsible to the HKSAR government within four weeks and those in senior positions should additionally take an oath.

New civil servants, appointed to their positions after July 1, 2020, have already completed such procedure as more than 4,000 people have made the declaration.

Taking an oath or signing a declaration is an open acknowledgment of the acceptance and a genuine manifestation of the responsibilities of and expectations on civil servants, which will enable civil servants to have a clearer awareness of their duties, responsibilities and requirements, Cheung wrote.

The core values that should be upheld by civil servants will also be further safeguarded, strengthened and promoted, and the effective governance of the HKSAR government will be ensured, he noted.

Civil servants form an important part of the governance team of the HKSAR government and have the responsibility of upholding the Basic Law and implementing "one country, two systems," Cheung wrote.

Taking an oath or signing a declaration is of great symbolic significance as it shows the loyalty and commitment to the Basic Law and the HKSAR, he noted.