Xi visits supermarket, residential community in Guiyang

(Xinhua)    09:35, February 05, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, checks the supply of goods for the Spring Festival holiday and their prices at a supermarket in Guanshanhu District of Guiyang, capital of southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2021. Xi on Thursday visited a supermarket and a residential community in Guiyang. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

GUIYANG, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday visited a supermarket and a residential community in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

At the supermarket, Xi checked the supply of goods for the Spring Festival holiday and their prices.

He later went to Jinyuan community, where he visited local residents and learned about issues including primary-level Party building and public service.


