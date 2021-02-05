Xi visits supermarket, residential community in Guiyang

GUIYANG, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday visited a supermarket and a residential community in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

At the supermarket, Xi checked the supply of goods for the Spring Festival holiday and their prices.

He later went to Jinyuan community, where he visited local residents and learned about issues including primary-level Party building and public service.