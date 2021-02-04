Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed three new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Cai Run has been appointed ambassador to Israel.

Lu Kun has been appointed ambassador to Ghana, replacing Wang Shiting.

Li Chenggang has been appointed China's representative and ambassador to the World Trade Organization, as well as deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland, replacing Zhang Xiangchen.