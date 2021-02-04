Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Feb 4, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

(Xinhua)    13:12, February 04, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed three new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

Cai Run has been appointed ambassador to Israel.

Lu Kun has been appointed ambassador to Ghana, replacing Wang Shiting.

Li Chenggang has been appointed China's representative and ambassador to the World Trade Organization, as well as deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland, replacing Zhang Xiangchen.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York