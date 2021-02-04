Chinese vaccine experts train Cambodian doctors ahead of anti-COVID-19 vaccine arrival

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian delivers speech at the opening ceremony of the training course. (Chinanews.com/Photo)

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese vaccine specialists have provided training to Cambodian medical staff on how to use the anti-COVID-19 vaccine ahead of its arrival.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training course held at the Preah Ket Mealea Hospital here on Wednesday afternoon, Cambodian Defense Minister Gen. Tea Banh said the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China will be arriving in the country "soon."

He said under the course, four Chinese medical experts would give instructions regarding procedures for care, storage, usage and transport.

"This emergency aid truly shows unbreakable ties and close cooperation between Cambodia and China and it will undoubtedly contribute further to building a community of shared future between our two countries," he said.

"China is the best friend who has helped support the government, the army and the people of Cambodia," Banh said. "I'd like to thank the government, the People's Liberation Army and the people of China for their generous donation of this anti-COVID-19 vaccine and for sending medical experts to Cambodia."

Banh, who is also a deputy prime minister, is confident that the Chinese vaccine is quite safe and highly effective.

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian said that the joint COVID-19 fight between China and Cambodia is a model for international cooperation in combating the pandemic.

"Today's event is of great significance, and it marks a new stage of anti-pandemic cooperation between China and Cambodia," he said.

The ambassador firmly believed that the upcoming vaccination rollout will play a positive role in restoring Cambodia's socio-economic development.

Lun Leakhena, a doctor in charge of vaccine storage warehouse, told Xinhua that refrigeration vehicles have already been prepared to transport the vaccines, as a vaccine storage facility has also been built already at the Preah Ket Mealea Hospital.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Monday that the first batch of China's Sinopharm vaccine will arrive in Cambodia sometime this month.

"I'd like to announce that when the vaccine arrives at the Phnom Penh International Airport, I will go to welcome it by myself," he said.

He said the vaccines will be provided free-of-charge to Cambodian people who are at a high risk of getting infections such as medical staff, teachers, bodyguards, armed forces, tuk-tuk and taxi drivers, and garbage collectors, among others.

By Wednesday afternoon, Cambodia had recorded a total of 466 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with zero deaths and 447 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health.