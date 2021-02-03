Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's CanSino to continue advancing phase-3 trials: report

(Xinhua)    15:50, February 03, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's CanSino Biologics Inc. has got green light to continue phase-3 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine with the support of findings of an independent data monitoring committee, said recent media reports.

The independent committee "found the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine met its pre-specified primary safety and efficacy targets under an interim analysis of phase-3 trial data," Reuters cited the biopharmaceutical company to report on Monday.

"No adverse events related to the vaccine had occurred," the report said.

The vaccine candidate, referred to as Ad5-nCoV, is developed by CanSino Biologics Inc. and the Academy of Military Sciences in China.

CanSino was approved to conduct phase-3 clinical trials in some countries in Europe and Asia, Wu Yuanbin, an official with China's Ministry of Science and Technology, said in September last year.

