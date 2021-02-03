Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021
Pakistan administers Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to health workers

(Xinhua)    16:36, February 03, 2021

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- A drive to administer the China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to frontline healthcare workers was formally kicked off across Pakistan on Wednesday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said.

At a ceremony held at the NCOC, the drive was formally launched with administering the vaccine doses to three frontline workers from the Health Ministry and two major hospitals based in the capital city.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pakistani Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar expressed his gratitude to the people and government of China for extending their help to Pakistan in the hour of need.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the administration of the first dose of the China-donated vaccine to a frontline healthcare worker at the Prime Minister's House.

The first batch of 500,000 Sinopharm vaccines reached Pakistan early Monday from Beijing on a special Pakistan Air Force plane.

Pakistan has so far confirmed over 547,000 cases, while 11,746 people have lost their lives to the disease since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, according to the latest government data.

