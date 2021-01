A couple, both members of a medical assistance team, pose for photos before leaving Shijiazhuang, capital of north China''s Hebei Province, Jan. 30, 2021. Medical assistance teams from Jiangsu and Zhejiang Provinces, both in east China, took flights back to Nanjing City in Jiangsu and Hangzhou City in Zhejiang, respectively, on Saturday after accomplishing their missions here. (Xinhua)