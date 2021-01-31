Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 31, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xinjiang's Altay organizes all sorts of training to improve villagers' vocational skills

(Xinhua)    13:22, January 31, 2021
Xinjiang's Altay organizes all sorts of training to improve villagers' vocational skills
A villager learns to make handcrafts at Kurti Village, Sarhulsun Township, Altay City of northwest China''s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 30, 2021. Availing of the slack winter season, authorities in Altay City have been organizing all sorts of training to improve villagers'' vocational skills. They also adopted a "company + order" mode to ensure product marketability, to diversify villagers'' sources of income, and to consolidate the outcome of previous poverty alleviation efforts. (Xinhua/Sadat)

【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York