Xinjiang's Altay organizes all sorts of training to improve villagers' vocational skills

A villager learns to make handcrafts at Kurti Village, Sarhulsun Township, Altay City of northwest China''s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 30, 2021. Availing of the slack winter season, authorities in Altay City have been organizing all sorts of training to improve villagers'' vocational skills. They also adopted a "company + order" mode to ensure product marketability, to diversify villagers'' sources of income, and to consolidate the outcome of previous poverty alleviation efforts. (Xinhua/Sadat)