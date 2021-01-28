So-called "genocide" in Xinjiang is staged farce to smear China: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The so-called "genocide" in Xinjiang is a completely false accusation, a lie concocted by some anti-China forces and a staged farce to smear and defile China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday.

Zhao made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on Japanese media reports that a Japanese Foreign Ministry senior official said recently the Japanese government does not believe China has committed "genocide" in Xinjiang.

"We believe the vast majority of countries in the world are sharp-eyed as they have an objective and fair assessment of Xinjiang's development and the Chinese government's policy on making Xinjiang a stable and prosperous place," Zhao said.