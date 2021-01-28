Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 28, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

So-called "genocide" in Xinjiang is staged farce to smear China: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    08:42, January 28, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The so-called "genocide" in Xinjiang is a completely false accusation, a lie concocted by some anti-China forces and a staged farce to smear and defile China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday.

Zhao made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on Japanese media reports that a Japanese Foreign Ministry senior official said recently the Japanese government does not believe China has committed "genocide" in Xinjiang.

"We believe the vast majority of countries in the world are sharp-eyed as they have an objective and fair assessment of Xinjiang's development and the Chinese government's policy on making Xinjiang a stable and prosperous place," Zhao said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York