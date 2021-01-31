Xi: Common prosperity a major goal

A farmer smiles as he holds a bundle of saline-alkali tolerant rice and a sickle in Weifang, East China's Shandong province, on Oct 16, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

The goal of common prosperity should be given greater prominence as the nation has entered a new development stage, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said on Friday.

While presiding over a study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Xi stressed full and accurate implementation of the new development philosophy to ensure a good start for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25).

Common prosperity was underlined at the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, and the goal itself is an important target for the building of a modern socialist country, Xi said.

The purpose of China's development is to meet the people's new expectations for a better life, and the authorities should take an active role in addressing the problems of regional development gaps, urban-rural gaps and income gaps, Xi said.

Xi called for coordinated efforts to promote employment, income distribution, education, pensions, healthcare, housing, and elderly and child care. Rural areas, grassroots organizations and less-developed regions deserve more attention and resources so that everyone can benefit from the development outcomes, he said.

Promoting common prosperity is a long-term and practical task that must be strived for with long-lasting efforts, he added.

This year is the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan and also marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, Xi said, adding that it is crucial to promote economic and social development to make a good beginning.

The new development philosophy is a systematic theoretical system that answers questions such as the goal, motivation, mode and path of development, Xi said.

Noting that the new development philosophy features innovative, coordinated, green and open development, Xi said the whole Party and nation should implement the philosophy in all sectors of economic and social development.

Xi stressed the importance of reform in the implementation of the new development philosophy. He emphasized the need to uphold a systematic approach in implementing the philosophy, calling for efforts to coordinate internal and international imperatives.

Xi also called for balancing COVID-19 containment and social and economic development to prevent any sizable importation or resurgence of the epidemic.

Stressing the need to ensure both development and security, Xi also urged contingency planning for "black swan" and "gray rhino" events to boost the security of China's development.

It is imperative for officials at all levels, especially those in senior positions, to constantly improve their ability to judge and understand political issues and implement political requirements, Xi said.

Calling for a strong sense of responsibility, Xi urged Party organizations and officials at all levels to address problems in a timely manner and refrain from being indifferent or shirking their duties.