Xi stresses implementation of new development philosophy in next five years

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed full and accurate implementation of the new development philosophy to ensure a good start for China's development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Xi made the remarks on Thursday when addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The new development philosophy is a systematic theoretical system, which answers a series of theoretical and practical questions about the purpose, motivation, mode and path of development, Xi said.

It also clarifies major political issues including the Party's political stand, value orientation and the mode and path for development, Xi noted.

The year 2021 marks the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan and also the centenary of the CPC.

It is of vital importance for China to ensure sound economic and social development this year at the beginning of the 14th Five-Year Plan period, Xi said.

Xi urged coordinated actions of the Party and the country as a whole for implementing the new development philosophy in a holistic manner, requiring efforts to pursue innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development.

Having entered a new stage of development, China must pay greater attention to the pursuit of common prosperity, as required for the comprehensive implementation of the new development philosophy, Xi said.

Xi demanded further steps to address the regional gap, the gap between urban and rural areas and the income gap, improve people's well-being, meet the needs of rural areas, primary organizations, underdeveloped areas and disadvantaged groups, and promote social fairness and justice.

Xi stressed that deepening reform in every field shall be guided by the new development philosophy and institutional guarantees must be provided for the full and accurate implementation of the philosophy via reform.

Highlighting strengthened forward-looking thinking, overall and strategic planning, and holistic development, Xi emphasized the need to uphold a systematic approach in implementing the new development philosophy, calling for efforts to coordinate internal and international imperatives, as well as the five-sphere integrated plan and the four-pronged comprehensive strategy.

Xi also called for balancing COVID-19 containment and social and economic development to prevent any sizable importation or resurgence of the epidemic.

Stressing the need to ensure both development and security, Xi also urged contingency planning for "black swan" and "gray rhino" events to boost the security of China's development.

The comprehensive implementation of the new development philosophy is both a prerequisite for China's economic and social development and a political requirement of great significance, said Xi.

It is imperative for officials at all levels, especially those in senior positions, to constantly improve their political judgment, understanding and execution and to act in accordance with the guiding principles of the CPC Central Committee in formulating and implementing major policies.

Calling for a strong sense of responsibility, Xi urged Party organizations and officials at all levels to address problems in a timely manner and refrain from being indifferent or shirking their duties.