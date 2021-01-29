Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 29, 2021
Xi stresses implementation of new development philosophy in next five years

(Xinhua)    14:36, January 29, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed full and accurate implementation of the new development philosophy to ensure a good start for the country's development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Xi made the remarks on Thursday when addressing a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

