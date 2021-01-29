Workers carry out maintenance work, epidemic precaution for trains in preparation for Spring Festival travel rush

|Staff members renew the air conditioner filter of a bullet train at a maintenance base in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan Province, Jan. 28, 2021. Zhengzhou section of China Railway Zhengzhou Bureau Group Co., Ltd. carries out maintenance work and epidemic precaution for trains to prepare for the country’s annual Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Li An)
