Passengers wait for trains at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai on Jan 3, 2021. YIN LIQIN/CHINA NEWS SERVICE

1.7 billion passenger trips are expected during the Spring Festival travel rush in 2021, according to the Ministry of Transport.

People need to obtain a negative nucleic acid test result from within 7 days before arriving at their hometown, said Wang Bin, an official of the National Health Commission, during a news conference on Wednesday.