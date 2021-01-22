Political advisors discuss measures to further improve China's business environment

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a bi-weekly seminar held by the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese political advisors on Thursday discussed measures to further improve China's business environment during a consultation session in Beijing.

The biweekly session, held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, was presided over by Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang stressed the importance of efforts to establish a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment in accordance with China's actual conditions to support the building of a modern socialist country.

Noting China's progress in improving its business environment, which has seen its international ranking raised, political advisors underscored that there is still room for further promotion and said persistent efforts are needed to build a first-class business environment.

They proposed including business environment assessment in the evaluation system for local governments, and introducing successful experience to more regions.