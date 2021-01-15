Third-party assessment shows China's business environment improving

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- A third-party assessment shows that China has made remarkable progress in improving its business environment, and the process is speeding up, according to an official with the Development Research Center of the State Council.

Entrusted by the State Council, the center has evaluated the result of a guideline for improving the business environment that was implemented in the country a year ago.

Enterprises were satisfied with the convenience of tax administration, starting or changing their businesses, tax and fee cuts, standardized government services, and convenient online services, said Zhang Junkuo, vice president of the center, citing the assessment results.

Meanwhile, the enterprises also raised prominent problems regarding bidding, intermediary services and financing, Zhang said.

Local governments should continue and intensify reforms, and step up efforts to promote the balanced improvement of the business environment in different regions, he said.