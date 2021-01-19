Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Wild animals frequently spotted along a river valley in Tibet, indicating improving biodiversity

(People's Daily Online)    11:03, January 19, 2021
Wild animals frequently spotted along a river valley in Tibet, indicating improving biodiversity
A leopard is spotted by an infrared camera along the valley of the Nujiang River in Dengqen county, Qamdo city, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo/Zhao Xiang)

The biodiversity of the Nujiang River has been boosted as recently animal predators, including leopards, brown bears and wolves, were captured by infrared cameras along the river valley in Dengqen county, Qamdo city, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

Animals under state protection, such as snow leopards, musk deer, white-lipped deer, bharal and Chinese serow also left their steps, indicating that a passage, seemingly secret in appearance from the outside, provides a broad space for the animals to hide from their enemies and find prey.

A total of 21 types of animals have been spotted in Dengqen County by infrared cameras over a collective 50,000 working days, including at least 20 snow leopards, a Class A protected animal in China.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York