Wild animals frequently spotted along a river valley in Tibet, indicating improving biodiversity

The biodiversity of the Nujiang River has been boosted as recently animal predators, including leopards, brown bears and wolves, were captured by infrared cameras along the river valley in Dengqen county, Qamdo city, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

Animals under state protection, such as snow leopards, musk deer, white-lipped deer, bharal and Chinese serow also left their steps, indicating that a passage, seemingly secret in appearance from the outside, provides a broad space for the animals to hide from their enemies and find prey.

A total of 21 types of animals have been spotted in Dengqen County by infrared cameras over a collective 50,000 working days, including at least 20 snow leopards, a Class A protected animal in China.